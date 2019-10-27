Toothache is a common condition that can come in way of your daily work. This pain can be extremely debilitating. Most of the people prefer taking antibiotics when suffering from toothache. In fact, doctors also advise taking it during this condition. But new guidelines of the American Dental Association (ADA) suggest something else. According to them, antibiotics should not be recommended for getting relief from a toothache. Though they are effective, antibiotics should be used wisely for them to work effeciently when needed in severe conditions. Otherwise, the bacteria will develop resistance against them. According to scientists, even simple dental treatment or intake of over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen can help to provide relief from toothache.

Try cold compress

This is most effective when the cause behind toothache is a trauma. this method can potentially constrict the blood vessels present in the area affected and reduce the pain. This can also provide relief from inflammation and swelling. All you need to do is wrap some ice in a towel and keep it on the affected area for at least 20 minutes. Repeat this process after every 2 hours.

Use garlic

Having anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, garlic can help you get rid of the toothache effectively. Make garlic paste by crushing some of the cloves and apply the paste on the inflamed area. You can also add a dash of salt in the paste.

Rinse with saltwater

Rinsing or gargling with salt water can flush out the food particles stuck between your teeth. Also, it can reduce the inflammation and help you get rid of the toothache. For best effects, add half teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash.