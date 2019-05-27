If you keep falling sick every now and then, it is important that you get a thorough check on your food, sleep and lifestyle habits. Any unhealthy lifestyle habit is bound to have an impact on your immunity. Your body’s ability to fend off and infections and fight germs depends on what you are feeding it. Dependence on junk food has been found to negatively impact immunity and make you susceptible to illnesses. It is best to stay away from these as much as you can. There are certain foods that have natural, immunity-boosting properties. Shivam Hingorani, Founder, Ace Blend tells us about foods we should have more of to strengthen immunity.

Amla: Amla or the Indian gooseberry is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, folic acid and minerals, which helps boost the immunity of the body. Its high fibrous content facilitates bowel movement and reduces constipation. Amla strengthens the muscles of the heart, lowers blood glucose, improves blood circulation and promotes the production of collagen.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha, a powerful herb, is famously known for its ability to help the body combat stress and anxiety. Withaferin A and withanolide D, the main withanolides present in Ashwagandha, help improve the functioning of the brain. Chemicals contained in the herb also boost immunity, reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and increase the body’s longevity.

Green Tea: Green tea is loaded with antioxidants known as catechins, which has shown to slow the effects of free radicals on cells. Prolong use of this is known to positively impact the cardiovascular system and brain. It is also known to help relax blood vessels leading to the reduction of blood pressure. Some studies have shown that green tea has anti-ageing properties, help one on their weight loss journey, help ease liver disorders and type 2 diabetes.

Garlic: Garlic is a potent superfood that contains multiple nutrients such as vitamin C, B6, manganese, selenium and antioxidants. Recent studies have shown that garlic is excellent for the reduction of high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, cholesterol and cough and colds. It is also known to reduce infections and inflammations in the body.