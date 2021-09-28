While we may constantly discuss the environment, it is now past the time for debates. Unless we follow these with immediate action, our future generations will pay the price. In fact, the perils of environmental degradation are equally relevant for us as we see rising global temperatures, climate change, and frequent natural disasters. We are friendly to our mates but not eco-friendly to Mother Earth. It is vital that we adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle so that our next generations take it forward and continue to care for the planet.Also Read - With Chocolate Idols, Bakers Aim to Raise Awareness on Celebrating Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

There are many myths and misconceptions about sustainable living that can prevent people from taking steps to help save the planet. A few small steps, some smart switches, and by breaking some myths, we can start to reduce our impact on the environment. It is time to challenge false beliefs and transform our lifestyle to be eco-friendly.

Listed below are the top 5 Myths:

Sustainable Living Is Expensive

Eco-friendly living can sometimes be linked with a higher price tag, but trust us—that isn't always the case. Sustainable living may appear expensive because it involves the purchase of ethical products, using minimal home decoration, new trendy zero-waste accessories etc. But isn't buying less actually the most sustainable thing you can do, and what can be better for your wallet than that?

While never buying anything is unrealistic, slowing down your purchases can help save the planet and improve your bank account. Shopping second-hand or buying local is also a great way to live consciously while still saving money. As for the zero-waste accessories, you don’t necessarily need to buy the most expensive or trendiest products. There are plenty of reasonably-priced options that work equally well.

Sustainable Living is Time Consuming

Convenience is a difficult factor to overcome when it comes to sustainable living. Environment-friendly solutions like composting or gardening take more effort than the conventional ways of buying and discarding food. Unfortunately, this lack of convenience often stops people from adopting eco-friendly life. However, there are so multiple eco-friendly actions that can be seamlessly integrated into your daily routine. Research can help us find sustainable products and solutions. For instance, bringing a tote bag to the grocery store instead of using plastic.

Biodegradable and compostable are alike

When it comes to finding green products and solutions, two words come up often: compostable and biodegradable. The primary difference between compostable and biodegradable materials is that biodegradable products decompose naturally in the environment, but they still leave some residue whereas compostable products, although they require specific conditions to break down, they don’t leave any residue. Under the right conditions, composting is usually a faster process. So, try choosing products with compostable packaging like paper, cardboard, bamboo, cotton and so on.

Packaging is only possible with plastic

A common misconception is that plastic packaging is the only viable option from every sector. Plastic waste comes from various industries. However, this is far from true. Eco-friendly packaging decreases carbon footprints, it means guilt and hassle-free disposal, allows for more efficient manufacturing processes, and saves people money in the long run. India has witnessed significant growth in the use of alternatives to plastic for packaging products.

An individual’s initiative cannot make a difference.

Living a green lifestyle can change your entire outlook. Small changes add up to make a big difference. Simple shifts in your daily essentials like using bamboo toothbrushes instead of plastic ones or swapping your plastic garbage bag with a compostable one or using reusable tissues or cloth for cleaning purpose can mean a zero negative impact on the environment. Each small change contributes to a greener and cleaner earth.

Now, more than ever, it is crucial for people to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle. It may seem that changing our homes for the better won’t make a difference, but remember, every drop makes an ocean. Our collective effort can not only change our own lifestyle but also influence others. Get onboard with ECO now and forever.

(Inputs by Akshay Varma, Co-Founder, Beco)