The mulberry is a powerful fruit that can bring you many health benefits. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains, “The shehtooth, tooth or toti, the many names that it goes by is abundantly available everywhere in our part of the world. All we need now is the education and awareness that this fruit is not just super healthy but bloody priceless.” Here are some reasons why you have got to eat mulberries regularly.

1. “If you are old and your eyesight is weak, you must eat mulberries as they are rich in carotenes and zeaxanthin that help keep the retina healthy,” Rujuta says. Mulberries are also loaded with Vitamin A which is extremely beneficial to the eyes as it fights free radical damage to the eyes.

2. “If you are a kid and fall sick every change of season, this is the best vitamin shot that you can take that will keep you flu and congestion-free this season,” says Rujuta. Mulberries have plenty of alkaloids which stimulate the immune system.

3. Mulberries are excellent for those who are watching their weight. “If you just want to lose weight but keep feeling bloated, it improves digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties which will actually reduce the swelling and help you feel lighter,” says Rujuta. These are good snack options which you can carry with you and eat at the office.

4. Rujuta explains that mulberries have anti-ageing properties too. This is due to many antioxidants and other nutrients in it. Like all berries, regular consumption of mulberries will actually help you delay wrinkles, crow’s feet, fine lines and dark spots and pigmentation and other signs of ageing.

5. “If you just want a disease-free life – from cancer to diabetes, cholesterol to BP, this fruit will regulate and protect you against all diseases. It has the polyphenols, anthocyanins, fibre to keep every disease, even depression at bay,” says Rujuta.