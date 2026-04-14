Home

Lifestyle

Top 50 BR Ambedkar quotes on education, equality and motivation

Top 50 BR Ambedkar quotes on education, equality and motivation

BR Ambedkar quotes, Ambedkar Jayanti messages, wishes, greetings to share with friends and family.

BR Ambedkar quotes, messages and wishes

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. He was one of India’s most important leaders – a jurist, economist, social reformer, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar was born into a Dalit (formerly “untouchable”) family and faced severe discrimination growing up. Despite this, he pursued higher education abroad and became a powerful voice against caste inequality. Throughout his life, he fought for the rights of marginalised communities, equality, and social justice. He also served as India’s first Law Minister and played a key role in shaping the modern legal and social framework of India. His ideas on equality, liberty, and fraternity continue to influence the nation.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated to honour his legacy. The day recognises his contribution to drafting the Indian Constitution and promoting equality. It highlights his fight against caste discrimination and his vision of an equal society. People remember his message – educate, organize, and agitate, to bring social reform.

Here are top 50 quotes by BR Ambedkar on education, equality and motivation to share with friends and family.

Here are 50 powerful quotes by B. R. Ambedkar:

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.” “Life should be great rather than long.” “If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help.” “Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.” “Freedom of mind is the real freedom.” “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.” “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” “Democracy is not merely a form of government.” “Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy.” “Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.” “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.” “Men are mortal. So are ideas.” “History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics.” “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic.” “A just society is that society in which ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society.” “Slavery does not merely mean a legalised form of subjection.” “An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering.” “The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.” “Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only.” “Justice has always evoked ideas of equality.” “They cannot make history who forget history.” “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.” “Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document.” “However good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad if those who are called to work it happen to be a bad lot.” “Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society.” “Human beings are mortal, but ideas are immortal.” “The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end.” “A safe army is better than a safe border.” “Every man who repeats the dogma of his forefathers without examining it is a slave.” “Education is the milk of a tigress; whoever drinks it can roar.” “We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights.” “The progress of any society depends on the progress of its weakest sections.” “Democracy is a mode of associated living.” “Rights are protected not by law but by the social and moral conscience of society.” “If I find the Constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.” “Religion is for man and not man for religion.” “A people and their religion must be judged by social standards.” “Turn in any direction you like, caste is the monster that crosses your path.” “Caste is not a division of labour, it is a division of labourers.” “The battle for freedom is not over.” “Knowledge is the foundation of a man’s life.” “A wise man will always be grateful.” “Freedom is not given, it is taken.” “Man’s greatness lies in his capacity to rise above himself.” “We must shape our course ourselves.” “Self-respect is the most vital factor in life.” “Be a lion and don’t be a goat.” “Struggle is the key to success.” “The ultimate aim of all revolutionary changes is to establish equality.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.