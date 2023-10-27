Home

Top Fall Beauty Trends of 2023 That Will Be Big and Bold This Season

Want to keep up with the beauty trends for the season of fall 2023? Read on to know about the looks that will be all big and bold.

With the change in weather, it’s also the time to enter into a change of your makeup and beauty trends. While summer beauty trends were all about a pop of colour, light-weight makeup, and light and nude shades, fall trends are about reinvigorating the love of bolder beauty.

The upcoming trends for this season are about embracing extremes, like pumped-up lashes to sharper brows and vampire lips, it will be all out and loud.

Some of these trends were also dominant on fashion runways like Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, etc.

Here’s listing down a list of beauty trends that will be all big and bold this season

Bold Red Pouts With A Mix of Bitten-Berry Lips



While the nude and no makeup-makeup look has been dominant all this while, it’s time to make a statement with the classic blood-washed red stain this fall season. However this time, bold lips are coming with a chic spin. Instead of the usual application, bitten berry lips that have the center of the lips darker with it fading out towards the edges have been trending. From Gucci’s fall 2023 fashion show to Alexander McQueen and Akris, spotted the bold red lips with buffed-out edges at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. Colorful Lashes



This fall season, it’s time to let your eyes do all the talking. Instead of conventional eye looks, models were seen making their way down the runway with Technicolor, bright lashes. Prada’s fall 2023 runway didn’t even spot a single swipe of black mascara on models. Instead, faux lashes in shades of blue, pastel pink, and mint green put the emphasis on the eyes. Metallic And Glossy Finishes



Fall fashion runways are proof that all that glitters isn’t gold. They are also warm metal hues, glossy, and dewy sheen looks. Soft and ethereal washes of metallic makeup, the lilac lips, and shimmering inner corners of models eyes were impactful and dominant on the runway. The metallic makeup trend is a kind of glitter makeup with no glitter and the manifestation of the same will be all over this fall season. Spiced-up Latte Makeup



Hailey Beiber’s infamous makeup trends are proof that food makeup looks are going nowhere. Even though fall is a season of pumpkin, makeup looks would be inspired by a spiced-up latte. Eye shadow to lip colour will be in a similar hue of brown and the right usage of bronzer for a soft touch of brown will also be seen. In general, monochromatic looks with similar shades of colour on all the features will be trending this season but brown shades for tonal makeup looks will be dominant. Bare Base

We all saw the brides of 2023 embracing the clean girl makeup trend even for their wedding look. A lighter, fresher base with minimal coverage will maintain its sustainability for this fall season too. Lightweight formulas with bolder lips and eyes will be trending. This makeup trend would allow you to maintain natural skin, instead of hiding it under layers of base, while your bold eyes and lips take center stage.Hope this helped. Follow us for more beauty-related content.

