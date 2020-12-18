Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan rarely disappoints with her fashion choices. She’s currently embracing a new journey to motherhood and waiting for her second child. This also means that the actor’s fans are being treated to some back-to-back stunning maternity looks that Kareena is absolutely acing these days. Right from Kaftan to an easy-breezy dress and a body-hugging gown, the actor is rocking every bit of her pregnancy style-file. Here are the top five maternity looks of Kareena that have helped her rule the fashion world in the last few days. Also Read - Aashram Girl Tridha Choudhury is a Total Fashionista And These 5 Looks Are Proof!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan in a matching set of printed co-ord Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's Pregnancy: Best Memes From Twitter as People Troll Hardik Pandya Along

Nothing comes above comfort in pregnancy and this set of printed co-ord oozes all the super-comfortable vibes. The actor wore this while travelling from Mumbai to Delhi and we don’t think of any other outfit that could have looked or felt more comfortable than this. Anyone can wear this in a heartbeat, isn’t it? Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor In Rs 8K Mint Green Floral Bandeau Scarf Top And Trousers Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

2. Super stylish mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan

This silk look came after Kareena announced the news of her pregnancy to the world. Donning a silk co-ord set with a printed long shrug, the actor went to me her girl gang that included Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and others. Kareena rocked every inch of that dress and styled it with a pop of statement neckpiece.

3. Easy-breezy maxi dress for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena looked all radiant in that voluminous pink foil-printed maxi dress by designer Masaba Gupta. These pictures were clicked right in time for Diwali festivities and the actor looked both casual and dressy wearing this super comfortable piece of outfit that came with a lot of room for her belly and full sleeves.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan gives bossy vibes in this grey gown

The actor dolled up in a simple body-hugging skater dress for a recent event. The dress was totally simple with a self-attached belt and a high-neck detailing. Kareena confidently flaunted her baby bump in this dress and also the pregnancy glow on her face at the event. The actor looked super stylish.

5. Kaftan is the ultimate winner

The actor swears by her Kaftan picks and during the pregnancy, what else could prove to be the most comfortable fashion pick ever! This Saaksha and Kinni kaftan dress is the winner in both style and comfort. What do you think?

Which one do you think is the best look so far?