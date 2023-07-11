Home

Top Five Outfits To Pack For An Upcoming Summer Vacation

Looking for some vacay outfits that are fashionable and comfortable - Here's listing 5 summer outfits that you must add in your wardrobe!

Summer’s finally here and it’s vacation season! Looking for trendy outfits and ‘holiday essentials’? We have a whole new updated collection for you. Of course, you’ll want to make sure you have all the essentials packed in your suitcase, but before you start stuffing it full of random clothes, take a minute to plan out your outfits. Here are our top five must-pack summer outfits for your next vacation from Around The City

1. Jumpsuits



Packing a jumpsuit is an absolute essential on a trip. The Bari Jumpsuit has set pleats on right shoulder, a side zipper, a pleated front, slightly flared pants, and a full-length jumpsuit. The garment is made of The garment is made from 100% Linen dyed with Azo-free colours.

2 Dresses



The Amalfi dress has a sleek A-line cut, cutouts on the sides, a boat neckline, and a full-length balloon sleeved outfit. It is a full-length outfit and has a back zipper and tie-up detail with tassel ends. The garment is made from 100% viscose crepe.

Printed with GOTS-certified ink.

3. Co-Ord set



The Palermo Co-ord set is so beautiful, the top is a V-neck and front knot tie-up and flared sleeves. The skirt on the other hand is an A-line skirt smocking at the waist, it is a high waist skirt till ankle-length.

4. Tops





The pleasing coloured top Lucca consists of pleated fabrics, it is of high neck, is sleeveless, lined with cups and has button closures at the back. The garment is made from 100% pleated viscose georgette and is fully lined with 100% cotton.

5. Bottoms





The lovely June bottoms are high-waisted, long-flared pants that fall below the anklet has a front zip fastening and a centre zipper fly with hook and eye closure. The outfit is made from 100% Linen and radiates the perfect summer vacation vibes.

So, are you ready with your suitcase with our handpicked collection? Bon Voyage to a memorable summer vacation!

