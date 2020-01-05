Winter seems to be a pleasant and cozy season, however, it does not bring happiness for all. If you are a diabetic, you need to be extra cautious during the cold weather. It can negatively impact your health. As the temperature drops down, your blood sugar may rise up. According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, the low temperature can be an issue for those suffering from this chronic disease. If you do not wish to let the environment have the upper hand, you must look for tips to outsmart nature and keep yourself healthy. Here, we tell you about lifestyle changes that are winter-proof and can be really helpful for diabetics to keep their blood sugar level under control.

Exercise on a daily basis

It is common to feel lazy during winters and ditch going to the gym. But that can take a toll on your health especially if you are suffering from diabetes. Cold weather can shoot up your blood sugar level by disrupting the function of glucose monitors in the body. So, you need to gather motivation and workout to keep the glucose level in check. If you do not wish to go to a gym, you can exercise at home.

Avoid taking stress

Stress during winters is common. A lack of sunlight can increase the level of cortisol hormone in the body and cause seasonal depression. This mood disorder can negatively affect your health. Stress is already associated with binge eating that can increase the blood sugar level. Less exposure to sunlight can have a significant impact on your body’s circadian rhythm and the ability of your body to secrete happy hormones including serotonin and melatonin. So, it is better to avoid taking stress. To do so, you can involve yourself in yoga or start socializing a bit more.

Shed those extra kilos

During winters, your weight loss regimen may take a back seat and you end up having junk food under your cozy blanket. And your temptation can be disastrous for your health. It can lead to the onset of obesity and may disrupt your body cells’ ability to use the insulin hormone.