We can't stop time, no matter how much we wish for it. Signs of ageing mostly evident with time are sagging of skin and greying of hair. While greying of hair is a natural phenomenon of ageing, early and premature greying is problematic and must be treated.

But, first, let’s find out what causes greying?

Dr Geetika Srivastava, Dermatologist & Founder, Influennz– Hair & Skin Clinic explains, "Grey hair could be a sign of wisdom for some and cause of concern for many others. Spotting the very first strand of grey hair could be intimidating. Whilst it's illogical to consider being young forever, greying of hair in the 20s is abnormal and that's what we are addressing here."

She further adds, "Medically, the term premature greying is reserved for individuals having grey hair in less than 20 years of age (for Caucasians), less than 25 years (for Indians) and less than 30 years (for Africans and Americans) for different races. This means that people of different race and ethnicities ages differently when it comes to hair.

So, what are the different causes of early greying:

Genetics

Children of parents suffering from early greying tend to have the same pattern of greying. Men tend to have the earliest grey hairs on their temples and sideburns while females tend to develop grey hairs on the peripheries of the frontal scalp.

Sun exposure, stress and smoking

Greying is a form of ageing of hair where the hair strands either completely loses the hair pigment (also known as melanin) leading to white hair or partially loses pigment leading to grey hair. Factors like sun exposure, stress and smoking release free radicals in the body leading to premature senescence and grey hair.

Nutritional deficiencies

Vitamin b12, iron, copper and zinc deficiencies are associated with early greying of hair.

Hypothyroidism and growth hormone abnormalities can also precipitate grey hair

Autoimmune diseases

Atopy

The simplest way to treat grey hair is by dying them with hair colour.

However, here are few things you must do in order to delay greying.