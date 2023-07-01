Home

Treat Your Kids With Flavourful And Nutritious Beetroot Cutlets

Flavourful Beetroot Cutlets are the perfect solution, combining the natural goodness of beetroots with the fun and flavours that kids love.

Beetroots are a great addition to your children’s summer diet now that summer is officially here since they help keep kids hydrated and are loaded with nutrients including vitamin C, folate, potassium, and iron. Keep your kids energetic and refreshed with healthy snacks when the sun beams stronger and the temperatures increase. The ideal answer is Flavorful Beetroot Cutlets, which combine the beetroot’s inherent benefits with the fun and flavours that children like. These cutlets will not only satiate their palates but also offer a variety of health advantages due to their vibrant colour and abundance of vitamins and minerals.

Chef Kandla Nijhowne, MasterChef India Season 1 Finalist and Culinary Consultant to Modi Naturals Ltd shares a delightful recipe that will get ready within 30 minutes and you can treat your little ones to a summer delight that’s both delicious and nutritious.

Ingredients:

• 1 large beetroot, peeled and grated

• 2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

• 1 Tbsp Oleev Pomace Oil (and more to fry)

• 1 Tbsp ginger paste

• 1-2 fresh green chilis, minced finely

• ½ tsp shah jeera

• ½ tsp garam masala

• ¾ cup cashew nuts chopped very finely

• Sendha namak to taste

How to cook Crispy Beetroot Cutlets for your kids?

• Heat up Oleev Pomace oil in a heavy pan and add shah jeera to it.

• When the jeera sputters and sings, tip in the ginger paste and the grated beetroot along with a little sendha namak.

• Saute briefly till the beetroot looks a bit limp and tender.

• Add the mashed potatoes, green chillies, garam masala and salt as needed.

• Blend with your fingertips and shape into even-sized balls.

• Gently flatten the balls in your two palms and moisten each with a little water.

• Spread the chopped cashews on a flat plate.

• In a pan set up Oleev Pomace oil for shallow frying.

• One by one, place each ‘tikki’ into the cashew and press a little till the surface has got encrusted with cashew bits. Coat the other side likewise.

• Gently lower 5-6 tikkis into the hot oil and fry until the cashew bits look golden brown.

• Flip over and fry the other side and remove onto a length of kitchen towel.

Serve hot with mint chutney. Bon Appetite!

Add-ons:

• Cook beetroot very minimally on a low flame or it will lose its pretty rose colour.

• You can add zing to your tikkis with a dash of lemon juice or ‘amchoor’. Add it to the cooled mixture before shaping tikkis.

• Cashew nuts can be replaced with crushed peanuts or ‘magaz’

