Mango has multifaceted benefits and that's what makes it the 'King of Fruits'. It does not only satisfies your taste buds but gives you a glowing skin too. Your skin loves this super-food and therefore you must add it to your beauty regime. This golden goodness is loaded with antioxidants that can inhibit wrinkle formation. Also, its ability to prevent collagen damage can keep your skin elastic and slow down ageing. Mango exhibits anti-inflammatory activities that treat chronic inflammation. It does a lot of other wonderful things to your skin that you cannot even imagine. Let's know how to use mangoes to get a spotless and glowing skin.

Mango And Multani Mitti Face Pack

If you wish to have a bright looking skin, you must use this face pack. Mango can make your skin soft and multani mitti can flush out oil and dirt. Applying it can help you get rid of blemishes. To prepare this face pack, firstly, you need to blend 1 ripe mango and add it to 1 teaspoon of yogurt and 3 tablespoons of multani mitti. Mix them well. Clean your face and then apply the face pack. Leave it for 20 minutes. Then, wash off using cool water.

Mango And Avocado Face Pack

Applying this face pack can hydrate your skin and make it soft. Also, its regular use can remove all the blemishes, scars and give you a glowing skin. Those with sensitive skin can also use this pack. To prepare it, you need to mash 1 ripe mango, add 2 tablespoons mashed avocado and 2 tablespoons honey to it. Mix the ingredients well and apply evenly on your face and neck. Once it dries off, wash with cool water.

Mango And Oatmeal Face Mask

If you want a refreshing skin, you can apply this face pack as it removes dead skin cells. Oatmeal acts as a natural scrubber and gives you a clean skin. To prepare this face pack, all you need to do is to mash 1 ripe mango, add 3 teaspoons powdered oatmeal, and almond paste to it. Also, add 2 tablespoons of raw milk to the mixture. Mix them well and apply on clean face. Wash off after it dries off.