Do you avoid eating desserts because you’re afraid of putting on calories? You need to treat yourself to these healthy desserts occasionally!

Phool Makhana and Chia Kheer

Ingredients:-

• Milk 600 ml

• Cardamom powder 1 gm

• Sugar 50 gm

• Chia seeds 20 gms

• Lotus Seeds (Makhana Pool) 60 gm

• Jaggery 40 grams

Procedure:-

• Boil milk along with cardamom powder and reduce to half.

• Soak chia seeds in warm water and keep it aside for 2 hrs

• Take ghee in the pan sauté and keep aside the lotus seeds

• Add chia seeds, Jaggery, sugar and Makhana Pool to it, Cook for 2 to 3 minutes till thickens. Serve cold or warm.

Pumpkin Spice Protein Balls

Ingredients:

2 tsp protein powder

1/2 tsp cooked pumpkin puree

1/2 tsp cinnamon sugar

1/8 tsp nutmeg powder

1/4 cup chopped almonds

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp ginger powder

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix until evenly and well blended.

Scoop out to make approximately 12 balls using a tablespoon.

Balls should be a firm consistency.

Place balls on plate and freezer for 10 minutes before serving.

Store frozen and thaw for 5 minutes before serving.

Mango Baked Yoghurt

Ingredients:-

• Hung Curd 100 gm

• fresh cream 100 gm

• Condensed milk 80 gm

• Fresh Mango Pulp 50 gm

Procedure:-

• First of all, mix hung curd and fresh cream. Then add condensed milk and Whisk it nicely.

• Now add freshly squeezed mango pulp in the above mixture and divide the mixture in moulds. Bake it at 150 degree Celsius for 7-8 Minutes.

• Now cool it and keep in the refrigerator and while serving, garnish it with fresh chunks of mango.