Do you avoid eating desserts because you’re afraid of putting on calories? You need to treat yourself to these healthy desserts occasionally!
Phool Makhana and Chia Kheer
Ingredients:-
• Milk 600 ml
• Cardamom powder 1 gm
• Sugar 50 gm
• Chia seeds 20 gms
• Lotus Seeds (Makhana Pool) 60 gm
• Jaggery 40 grams
Procedure:-
• Boil milk along with cardamom powder and reduce to half.
• Soak chia seeds in warm water and keep it aside for 2 hrs
• Take ghee in the pan sauté and keep aside the lotus seeds
• Add chia seeds, Jaggery, sugar and Makhana Pool to it, Cook for 2 to 3 minutes till thickens. Serve cold or warm.
Pumpkin Spice Protein Balls
Ingredients:
2 tsp protein powder
1/2 tsp cooked pumpkin puree
1/2 tsp cinnamon sugar
1/8 tsp nutmeg powder
1/4 cup chopped almonds
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 tsp ginger powder
Method:
Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix until evenly and well blended.
Scoop out to make approximately 12 balls using a tablespoon.
Balls should be a firm consistency.
Place balls on plate and freezer for 10 minutes before serving.
Store frozen and thaw for 5 minutes before serving.
Mango Baked Yoghurt (photo credit: Novotel Imagica Khopoli)
Mango Baked Yoghurt
Ingredients:-
• Hung Curd 100 gm
• fresh cream 100 gm
• Condensed milk 80 gm
• Fresh Mango Pulp 50 gm
Procedure:-
• First of all, mix hung curd and fresh cream. Then add condensed milk and Whisk it nicely.
• Now add freshly squeezed mango pulp in the above mixture and divide the mixture in moulds. Bake it at 150 degree Celsius for 7-8 Minutes.
• Now cool it and keep in the refrigerator and while serving, garnish it with fresh chunks of mango.