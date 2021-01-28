Actor-social media star Mithila Palkar is known for her impressive acting skills, her curly hair, and her chirpiness. The actor who is currently basking in the success of her recent film ‘Tribhanga’ on Netflix, yesterday made heads turn in an off-shoulder beaded work gown at an event. The actor graced the red carpet of an awards show in an Ambika Lal outfit as she received the award titled ‘Power Women of Year 2021’. Also Read - Hina Khan Wears Rs 4k Backstrap Flats to Match Her Floral Outfit, See Pics

Mithila has us all in complete awe of her as she is dressed in this stunning embellished gown with glittery eyes, nude lips, and her infectious smile that finished off the diva’s look. The eye-catching jewellery made her look perfect for a night of glamour while keeping it subtle. Mithila was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal. Also Read - Kiara Advani vs Sara Ali Khan - Who Rocked The Red Power Suit Better?

Check out her pictures: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She Saved Herself from Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes 2019 Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKlNdwzjZRh/

If you loved Mithila’s outfit, you could add the gorgeous gown to your wardrobe. The stunning outfit by designer Ambika Lal is available online on her official website for buying. It is originally worth Rs 88,480 and after discount, it is worth Rs 70,784. Check it out:

Those looking to look stellar yet not go overboard with their look can surely take cue from Mithila Palkar’s recent appearance!