Are you experiencing foul-smelling vaginal discharge, itching, and redness in the vagina or painful sexual intercourse? If yes, you are most probably suffering from a sexual condition called trichomoniasis. It is a parasite infection that is transmitted sexually. Affecting both men and women, trichomoniasis doesn’t lead to any symptoms in the former. Usually, only females go through the symptoms. If you are pregnant and are suffering from this infection, your risk of delivering a baby prematurely increases. Also, the condition makes you susceptible to have a baby with a low birth weight. Additionally, your probability to pass on the infection to the baby becomes high.

Caused by a one-celled protozoan, trichomoniasis is a debilitating condition that can cause various complications. The incubation period of the tiny parasite ranges from 5 to 28 days. Certain risk factors including having multiple sexual partners, a history of sexually transmitted infection, indulging in sex without a condom, or a previous episode of trichomoniasis make you vulnerable to the infection. If not treated on time, trichomoniasis may increase your risk of HIV infection. It can also lead to increased susceptibility to urogenital infections and cervical cancer. In men, trichomoniasis can cause erectile dysfunction or prostate cancer. Being a sexually transmitted disease, trichomoniasis can affect both the partners at the same time.

The infection is characterized by a range of other symptoms than those mentioned above. Some of them include gray or yellow vaginal discharge, bleeding, frequent urge to urinate, genital swelling, etc. As far as the diagnosis of trichomoniasis is concerned, it is confirmed by examining the sample of vaginal fluid for women and urine for men. Also, tests like rapid antigen tests and nucleic acid amplification can be done. To treat the condition, you may be prescribed certain drugs. Also, you may be asked to avoid sexual intercourse, smoking, and drinking.