Did you know that hair too gets older? Is there something that we can do to prevent the strands from ageing? Of course we can, but at first we need to understand the dynamics of the problems. The hair swells in a discontinuous proportion, the different phases of which have been characterized as anagen, catagen – a short transitional phase of the growth cycle – and telogen wherein the hair remains in the follicle unit only till a new anagen wire crops up.

During the premature aging of the wires, which is determined by a decrease in diameter, the strands fine-tune, lose growth speed, become drier, brittle and lose their natural color.

Capillary aging for instance can occur in the capillary growth or anagen phase. If there is a shortening of this phase, the wires do not have enough time to become thick and long. Also the advancing age causes significant decrease of fibroblasts, which produce collagen, in the scalp. Added to this are the tropic changes resulted by free radicals that harm the cells of the hair follicle. Depigmentation of the strands is also a completely natural process and it does not necessarily occur in adulthood. At times the condition occurs even during the youth. It is in the process called apoptosis that melanin-producing cells die, and the strands begin to be born white.

When touching a white hair, you can notice they are drier, rougher, more fragile, and even have a different shape from the hairs with natural color. This is because generally the gray wire has the cuticles open, which makes them lose nutrients and other components more easily, causing them to become dry. There are a few other things to that contribute to the premature aging, such as smoking, exposure to pollution and solar radiation, favoring this process to occur more quickly, due to the release of free radicals.

For this, it is important to maintain healthy lifestyle habits, to eat foods rich in antioxidant action, to avoid excessive sun exposure without protection, thereby contributing to a decrease in premature aging.

Another important tip is to seek and invest in products that provide gentle cleansing and hydration without aggressive ingredients, such as sulfates, sodium chloride, synthetic fragrances, etc., but do contain antioxidant action, which will help reduce the signs of aging of the strands.

In fact these were the factors into consideration while formulating products with actives that promote antioxidant and moisturizing action to the strands. A coloring line enriched with extracts of herbs and fruits from India and Amazonia, such as: açaí, acerola, aquileia, amla, juá, malva and guarana that are rich in vitamin C, ensure antioxidant properties. And with moisturizing and nourishing action through babassu oil, which is rich in fatty acids essence, aid in lipid replacement, give nutrition and restore the natural elasticity of the hair, leaving them soft, strong and dry.

Use a shampoo that cleanses gently without drying the strands, and if using a mask and a conditioner, make sure they deliver moisturizing and nourishing action.

(Authored by Clelia Cecilia Angelon,founder & CEO, Surya Brasil)