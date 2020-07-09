Whenever the nature challenges our medicinal advancements and development or discoveries fail to provide any assistance, Ayurveda comes to our rescue. It has does the same in the case of COVID-19 too. Though the scientists around the globe are working day and night to develop an effective vaccine or/and treatment for the novel coronavirus, we do not have anything helpful till now. In this crucial time, Ayurveda has shown us a ray of hope. Also Read - Health Benefits of Turmeric (Haldi): 5 Ways it Boosts Your Immunity And Keeps You Healthy

This 5000-year-old alternative medicine system has a plethora of ways to heal various conditions. Simple herbs around us and kitchen ingredients that are a part of our daily diet are essential Ayurvedic remedies for most of the health ailments.

Ashwagandha, Tulsi, and Giloy are some of the major herbs that are known to have strong immunity-boosting properties that can help in improving the functions of our body's defence system. Recently, a COVID-19 survivor shared the recipe of immunity-boosting Kadha that helped her combat the condition. According to her, consuming herbal drinks and taking proper rest have helped her survive the deadly viral disease. Let's know the recipe of the life-saving Kadha.

Recipe of Immunity-Boosting Kadha

For making this Kadha, you need these ingredients:

Tulsi leaves: 5-6

Cardamom: 1 Black or 2 Green

Sliced Raw Turmeric: 1/2 cup

Cloves: 1 Tablespoon

Black peppercorns: 1 tablespoon

Cinnamon: 1 stick

Sliced Ginger: 5-6 tablespoons

Munakka: 1 tablespoon

How to Prepare:

Firstly, you need to prepare turmeric ginger water. For that, you need to wash and peel raw turmeric. Pound it coarsely with ginger using a mortar and pestle. Now, add this mixture in 4 cups of water and boil it on medium flame. Once the colour of the water turns yellow, add other ingredients in it. Let it boil for another 20 minutes. Once the water is reduced to half, turn off the heat. Add 1 tablespoon honey and have the Kadha when it is warm.

Black pepper has a special role in this Kadha. When added in 1:10 ratio with turmeric, black pepper can help in getting rid of cough and cold. Also, it is extremely good for your lung health. Consuming this Kadha twice a day can help you combat COVID-19.