Do you find yourself struggling for balance or having too many falls? This could be because of a number of reasons such as poor posture, misalignment of your body's structure, or improper exercise. Practising the following asanas regularly can help to builds your reflexes.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 asanas that will improve your equilibrium control.

Samasthithi/Tadasana

Stand tall with big toes touching and heels together.

Draw in your abdominals and relax your shoulders down and back.

Breathe 5-8 breaths while actively engaging your leg muscles.

It’s a great pose for seniors to keep their postures tall and strong.

Vrikshasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Bring your right foot on your lift inner thigh

Place it as close to your groin or at the ankle or calf

Raise your hands up and join your palms

Keep your head is in between your arms

Repeat the same with the other leg

You can also try this with closed eyes for better balance

Ek Padasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Samastithi.

Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam.

Exhale and bend your upper body forward and until it is parallel to the floor.

Keep your arms beside your ears. • Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight.

Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should all form a straight line.

Focus your gaze to a point on the floor to maintain balance

Santolanasana – Plank Pose

Formation of the posture

Lie on your stomach

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up

Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight

Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned

Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight

Hold the final posture for a while

Ek Pada Padangushtasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi, feet together

Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed

When you are folding forward, attempt to move your torso from the hip joints, instead of the waist.

Hold your big toes, inhale and look up as you straighten your arms

Exhale and fold forward

Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice. If you are a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees

Repeat this asana on the other side

Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Yuj’ which translates to the union of the body, mind, and spirit. Yoga is a scientific practice that connects you to your breath. Yoga can improve your motor coordination and also hand-eye coordination. This in turn improves the connection between your upper and lower body leading to better balance and control.