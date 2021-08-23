Do you find yourself struggling for balance or having too many falls? This could be because of a number of reasons such as poor posture, misalignment of your body’s structure, or improper exercise. Practising the following asanas regularly can help to builds your reflexes.Also Read - Yoga For Digestion: 5 Asanas For Strong Digestive System
Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 asanas that will improve your equilibrium control.
Samasthithi/Tadasana
Samasthithi
- Stand tall with big toes touching and heels together.
- Draw in your abdominals and relax your shoulders down and back.
- Breathe 5-8 breaths while actively engaging your leg muscles.
- It’s a great pose for seniors to keep their postures tall and strong.
Vrikshasana
Vrikshasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by standing in Samasthithi
- Bring your right foot on your lift inner thigh
- Place it as close to your groin or at the ankle or calf
- Raise your hands up and join your palms
- Keep your head is in between your arms
- Repeat the same with the other leg
- You can also try this with closed eyes for better balance
Ek Padasana
Ek Padasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Samastithi.
- Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam.
- Exhale and bend your upper body forward and until it is parallel to the floor.
- Keep your arms beside your ears. • Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight.
- Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should all form a straight line.
- Focus your gaze to a point on the floor to maintain balance
Santolanasana – Plank Pose
Santolanasana – Plank Pose
Formation of the posture
- Lie on your stomach
- Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up
- Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight
- Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned
- Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight
- Hold the final posture for a while
Ek Pada Padangushtasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by standing in Samasthithi, feet together
- Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed
- When you are folding forward, attempt to move your torso from the hip joints, instead of the waist.
- Hold your big toes, inhale and look up as you straighten your arms
- Exhale and fold forward
- Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice. If you are a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.
- With practice, slowly straighten your knees
- Repeat this asana on the other side
Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Yuj’ which translates to the union of the body, mind, and spirit. Yoga is a scientific practice that connects you to your breath. Yoga can improve your motor coordination and also hand-eye coordination. This in turn improves the connection between your upper and lower body leading to better balance and control.