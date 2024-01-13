Home

Lifestyle

Tripti Dimri Creates Sheer Showstopper Moment in Lime Green Thigh-Slit Gown With Ruffles And Elegant Cut-Outs- WATCH

Tripti Dimri Creates Sheer Showstopper Moment in Lime Green Thigh-Slit Gown With Ruffles And Elegant Cut-Outs- WATCH

Tripti Dimri turned showstopper last night. She graced the runway in a gorgeous lime green ensemble featuring sizzling thigh-slit cut and ruffles all over.

Tripti Dimri Creates Sheer Showstopper Moment in Lime Green Thigh-Slit Gown With Ruffles And Elegant Cut-Outs- WATCH

Tripti Dimri has become the Internet’s new crush after her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Despite being in demand for her tremendous acting abilities, the diva is also fan-clubbed for her sartorial choices. Whether it’s casual or glamorous, her stylish and classy appearances are winning hearts. Well, last night, she set the hearts ablaze as she turned showstopper at a fashion event. Tripti wore a sizzling lime green cut-out gown featuring ruffles and elegant cut-outs. In case you haven’t seen her latest dazzling appearance yet, then scroll down now!

Trending Now

Tripti Dimri turned showstopper last night. She graced the runway in a gorgeous lime green ensemble and captivated the audience with her ramp walk. She walked wearing a rabbit ears mask, which covered her eyes. Later, she removed it to end the show. Meanwhile, her showstopper attire featured a one-shoulder neckline, ruffled detailing, thigh-slit on the front, perfect cut-outs on the neck and floor-sweeping train.

You may like to read

TRIPTI DIMRI SETS THE RUNWAY ON FIRE

Tripti Dimri stuns in lime green cut-out dressThe Qala actress ditched fancy accessories and just opted for a statement ring and silver kitten heels. Her open wavy locks and striking glam picks including black-winged eyeliner, beaming highlighter, sharp contour, darkened eyebrows, glossy lip shade, and mascara-laden long lashes elevated her classy allure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

As soon as Tripti’s latest pictures got viral, fans were left awestruck to see the diva in a sizzling mode. One user in the comment box wrote, ‘You look stunning’, another wrote ‘You are a diva’, ‘Dazzling in Yellow.’ Meanwhile, her lime green look is perfect for a beach look or dinner night.

What are your thoughts on Tripti Dimri’s showstopper look? Yay or Nay?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.