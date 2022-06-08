Shoo Away Lizards: The summer season is here, and the monsoon will be knocking on the doors within no time. Heat and humidity are two factors that are just perfect for lizard breeding. Not only lizards are distasteful reptiles, but a mere sight of them is also enough to scare many.Also Read - Lychee Benefits: 5 Reasons Why This Juicy Fruit Shouldn't Be Overlooked This Summer

You must have been thinking about how to shoo away these creatures. The wait is over as we share a few tricks that you can use to get rid of lizards.

Try these:

Red Chili Powder and Black Pepper

First take red chili powder and black pepper powder in equal quantities. Mix them in water and spray/splash the mixture in the corners of the house, on windows, doors, etc. The pungent smell of the mixture will repel the lizards away. Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in Karnataka For 4 Days, Issues Yellow Alert For Bengaluru

And yeah, while doing so, take special care of your eyes!

Eggshell

Lizards do not like the smell of eggs at all (as per research). Hence, place some eggshells in the areas that are most frequented by lizards. This will make the lizards run away on their own.

Coffee and tobacco

You can also use coffee powder to get rid of the lizards. For this, mix tobacco and coffee powder and make a solution and spray it at the places where lizards like to linger.

Garlic and Onion

Keep garlic buds and onion slices in the place where you notice their presence. The combination of these two will deter lizards. Apart from this, you can also make a paste of onion and garlic and use it as a spray.

Camphor

Camphor is also helpful in driving away lizards. For this, keep camphor in all the corners of the house. Camphor will fend off the lizards.

Peacock Feathers

Peacocks eat lizards and hence the lizards run away from the smell of their feathers. However, some people believe that this recipe does not work for a long time, but still, if you want to keep it away without harming the lizard, then you can try this trick.

Naphthalene Balls

You will need only 1-2 naphthalene balls to get rid of lizards. All you have to do is place them in the corners of your house. For places that are kind of “hang outs” of lizard, you can place 4-5 balls.

Keep in mind that lizards can easily breed in moist and warm places in the house such as air vents, under kitchen sinks, cupboards, etc. as these are suitable places for them. So, make sure to keep these areas clean and fresh and check these at regular intervals.