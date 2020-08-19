There is ‘n’ number of suggestions and ways to lose weight are available on Google. But all of them are not effective and therefore cannot be believed blindly. One such weight loss tips is to have baking soda. Well, we cannot say that it doesn’t have any effect on your weight but that’s minimal and indirect. Let’s know how much truth lies to this claim. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Food For Vegetarians: Eat These Homemade Lentils And Bid Adieu to Excess Body Fat

Debunking Myths Surrounding Baking Soda’s Role in Weight Loss Also Read - Here is How Raw Paneer Helps in Weight Loss

Some people believe that baking soda has an alkalising effect on your body which helps in effective weight loss. But, science doesn’t back this up. According to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, your body has a set regulated process to control its pH level and that is not get influenced by what you eat or drink. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Diet: Small Changes in Dinner to Effectively Shed Extra Kilos

Another popular claim suggests that taking a bath with baking soda mixed water can replenish the level of magnesium and sulfate in your body. This in result will help you lose weight as these nutrients are associated with boosted metabolism and elimination of toxins. Notably, there is no study to prove it.

According to researchers, baking soda does help in soothing upset stomach due to its ability to neutralise stomach acid but it does not affect your total body fat.

Indirect Role of Baking Soda in Weight Loss

If baking soda will aid in weight loss depends on the liquid you choose to mix it with. Having baking soda mixed with apple cider vinegar can make you feel satiated and prevent you from overeating.

Having baking soda daily after diluting it with lemon juice can also help in effective weight loss by improving your body’s hydration level, reducing hunger, increasing fat loss, and boosting your body’s metabolism.

This means that baking soda doesn’t have an effect on your weight loss journey but the beverages that you consume have. But that does not mean baking soda does not have any role in keeping you healthy. It offers additional benefits like boosting kidney function, alleviating urinary tract infections etc.