Stomach ache can happen to anyone and it is a common thing that can happen due to consuming gastric issues, indigestion, or having made bad dietary choices. There are not just one but a myriad of reasons for an upset stomach. An upset stomach can lead to abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, an increase in bowel movement, chills, headache, loose stool, and body aches.

Popping a pill looks like the easiest option but relaying to antibiotics may not be a good sign in a long run. There are many home remedies that you can try to curb that upset stomach. Here are 5 home remedies that you can try to treat your abdominal pain:

Bananas are rich in Vitamin B6 and potassium which can help you digest food easily. It will also ease stomach pain; it contains a natural antacid effect which will help you with constipation.

Lemonade:

Having warm and fresh lemon juice can soothe an upset stomach as extra acidity can help you digest food that might be bothering you with food, it also relieves gas.

Ginger:

Adrak or ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help increase digestive juices. It has antioxidants that can lower free radicals and reduce pain. Avoid ginger tea with milk as milk can cause acid reflux.

Mint tea: Mint helps in digestion and has cooling properties that can ease pain. Not just that, it can cure nausea, reduce muscle spasms, as per TOI.

Cloves:

You can cure pain and indigestion by consuming cloves. It can cure nausea, vomiting, gas, and bloating too.

These home remedies are easily available and can curb the unbearable pain due to an upset stomach. You can also try heating pads to soothe the cramps.