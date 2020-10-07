Having dry skin can be problematic as it can trigger irritation and rashes. Also, your chances of battling allergies or skin conditions are more than those with other skin types. This is why you need to choose your skincare products mindfully and keep your beauty care regime simple. Dry skin can cause itching and therefore you cannot pick anything to apply on your face. So, here we tell you about certain simple DIY remedies that can help you get instant relief from symptoms of having dry skin and can keep the moisture intact in your skin. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Skincare: These 5 Beauty Tips Will Give Your Skin Sustainable, Natural and Flawless Glow at Home

Sugar And Olive Oil Scrub

Exfoliation is important to get rid of dead skin cells. You can create your own natural exfoliator using two kitchen ingredients namely sugar and olive oil. To prepare this scrub, you need to mix half a cup of sugar with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. If you wish, a few drops of any essential oil can also be added but that's optional. Now, apply this scrub on your face and gently start rubbing. Once you are done scrubbing, wash your face.

Avocado Mask

Applying a creamy avocado mask on your face can hydrate your skin. To prepare this mask, all you need to do is to cut an avocado into half and make a puree of a single half. Now, add a teaspoon of olive oil to it and mix well. Those with extremely dry skin can also mix honey. Apply this mask gently and evenly on your skin and wait for 20 minutes. After that, rinse off your face.

Olive Oil Cleanser

Olive oil is a great skin cleanser ingredient. You just simply need to rub a few drops of olive oil on your face and cover your face using warm and damp cloth. Once it cools down, remove the cloth and wipe out the excess oil on your face. Doing this will clean your face perfectly without extracting your skin’s natural oil.