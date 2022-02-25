All of us want to look good, no matter what the season. The coming of spring can sometimes bring skin allergies, itchy, rashy or inflamed skin. Pollutants and pollen in the air may be responsible. Among the organs of the body, the skin is one of the first to bear the brunt of potent skin irritants, which lead to problems like skin sensitivity, rash, allergic reactions, or eruptions.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Changes You Must Make to Your Skincare Routine as we Enter Warm Weather

If there is a severe allergic reaction, you should seek medical attention immediately. For a mild rash, some natural ingredients may help. For instance, sandalwood paste reduces redness and itching. Aloe vera gel can be applied to soothe the condition. Add a tablespoon of vinegar or baking soda to a mug of water and wash the area to relieve itching. Or, grind poppy seeds (khus-khus seeds), add a little rose water, make a paste and apply on affected areas.

Here are some home remedies:

Sandalwood paste can be applied to eruptive conditions. Or, mix sandalwood with a little rose water and apply it to the entire area. Wash off with plain water after 20 to 30 minutes.

Add 2 drops of Tea Tree Oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water. Apply this in rashy and eruptive conditions.

Apple cider vinegar helps to relieve itching. It also has antiseptic and antifungal properties, which are useful for sunburn and eruptions. One part vinegar mixed with three parts water can be dabbed on the area with itching, using cotton wool. For itchy skin, add one tablespoon vinegar to a mug of water and pour it on the affected body area.

Simmer a handful of neem leaves on a very low fire in 4 cups of water for one hour. Leave it overnight. The next morning, strain the water and make a paste of the leaves. Apply it on inflamed and rashy areas. The water can be used for rinsing the area. Neem contains organic sulphur compounds, with versatile healing actions that are of particular benefit to the skin.

Add a little turmeric paste to the milk and apply it on rashy areas.

Clays like fuller’s earth (Multani mitti) have a cooling and soothing effect. Mix one tablespoon Fuller’s Earth with rose water. Apply the paste to affected areas and wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes. Bicarbonate of soda relieves itching. Add it to Multani mitti and rose water to make a pack. Apply on itchy, rashy and eruptive conditions. Wash it off after 10 minutes.