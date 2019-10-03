Are you experiencing difficulty in falling asleep or/and stay asleep? If yes, you can blame insomnia for that. It is a sleep disorder that is characterized by symptoms like waking too early in the morning, fatigue, unrefreshing sleep, irritability, mood changes, etc. Insomnia basically falls into two categories namely short-term and long-term. The former is caused due to factors like stress, traumatic events, or changes to your sleep habits. However, the latter is caused because of medical conditions including back pain, arthritis, anxiety, substance use, depression, etc. According to National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), certain risk factors including extreme stress, lower-income, sedentary lifestyle, working night shifts, depression, etc. can potentially make you likely to suffer from insomnia. Luckily, there are treatments available for this problem. You may either opt for medical help or go for natural remedies. In case you wish to choose the latter, here is a list of natural ways to deal with the condition.

Mindfulness meditation

Including slow and steady breathing, and observing breath, thoughts, feelings, and, sensations, mindfulness can reduce your stress levels by calming you down. Also, it can increase your immunity, making it easier for your body to deal with the medical condition effectively. According to a study published in the Explore: The Journal of Science & Healing, mindfulness can potentially improve insomnia.

Yoga

Yoga is a way of living. Including various postures and breathing exercises, it has a plethora of health benefits. It has an extremely positive effect on the human body. practicing yoga on a daily basis can alleviate your stress, improve your focus, and boost your physical fitness. You can try Uttanasana, Marjariasana, Baddha Konasana, or/and Viparita Karani to treat insomnia.

Magnesium

Present in foods like spinach, nuts, seeds, chickpeas, broccoli, etc., magnesium has the potential to relax your senses and release stress, which is a major risk factor for insomnia. Notably, it has been found that people who suffer from sleeping disorders are generally magnesium deficient. This nutrient can improve your sleeping pattern by maintaining healthy levels of a neurotransmitter called GABA, which is known for promoting sleep.

Lavender oil

This essential oil can treat insomnia by reducing your body pain and also improving mood. These are the two factors that are responsible for sleep disorders, says a study published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.