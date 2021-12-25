The winter season is back and so is the dryness, dullness, flaky skin and other skin and health issues. You need to make sure that your diet is protein-rich and drink plenty of water to keep the winter soreness at bay. This is when Ayurveda comes to play. Ayurveda is one stop for all the problems. This is not only healthy for your skin but is good for the overall health.Also Read - Winter Tips: Choose Water Over Alcohol to Keep Yourself Warm And Hydrated

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, shared one easy to make Ayurvedic drink. The caption read,” Holiday vibes, breezy evenings, cosy nights, everything feels and looks beautiful around, except our skin and hair. Winter is also the season of dry skin & frizzy hair but not anymore with this super delicious & healthy energy drink which not only helps with skin and hair but also helps improving your Hb and overall nutrition (sic).” Also Read - Try This Cinnamon-Ginger Milk Concoction to Beat Winter Blues, Recipe Inside

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Also Read - Winter Is Here: 5 Must-Have For A Cozy and Safe Morning Walk

The drink is a combination of beets, carrots, amla, coriander leaves and other important Ayurveda ingredients. Dixa says,” Lack of Haemoglobin can lead to hair fall, weakness (feeling tired /unenergetic) & low immunity.”

Here’s How You Make The Drink

Ingredients

2 Beets (boiled)

2 Carrots (boiled)

2 Amla

Handful of Coriander leaves

7-8 curry leaves

Handful of mint leaves

A piece of ginger

Half a lemon (optional)

Few raisins (to make it sweeter)

Method

Mix all of these and add half a glass of water

Let it grind in the mixture for a few min

Once it turns liquid, pour it in an empty glass

add some lime

Ready to serve

“The reason why I mentioned boiled beets & carrots is- its easy to digest. Many people with low Hb, fatigue, low immunity have poor gut health & a raw vegetable juice might be too heavy for them to digest. So instead of raw, having boiled veggies is more effective. For the people with arthritis (joint pain) avoid adding amla & lemon (sour fruits).”