While everyone wants to be at a healthy weight, it is one of the most difficult tasks to do. To achieve ideal body weight, one must follow a healthy, calorie-controlled diet and get enough exercise on a regular basis.

Nutritionist Pritika Bedi, Founder of Healthsake shares 5 lifestyle changes one should make to achieve their ideal body weight.

Eat Healthy

There are several diet programmes out there that may work for you, such as the paleo or keto diets, but eating healthy comes down to lowering your calorie intake and including healthy items in your meals such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean meats, fish, legumes, and nuts. Also Read - What is Fox Eye Lift Trend? Is it Safe? All You Need to Know

Reduce your intake of processed foods as much as possible and replace them with whole foods. This does not imply eliminating all of your favourite foods from your diet; rather, it emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy balance.

Including Exercise

At least 5 days a week, exercise for 30 to 45 minutes. Swimming, cycling, stair climbing, walking, jogging, running, yoga, strength training, pilates, and other activities that you enjoy are all good options. Only if you enjoy exercising will you be able to keep up with it. The more exercise becomes a part of your everyday routine, the more likely you are to perform it.

Get enough sleep

Getting 8 hours of sleep allows your body to recover from the day’s activities. Make sure you get enough sleep every day. This will allow you to operate more efficiently throughout the day and prevent you from overeating. Stretch your body every morning and evening if you have difficulties sleeping.

Be Positive

To stay healthy and maintain a healthy weight, a positive attitude and self-care are essential. To achieve long-term and sustainable weight management, it is not enough to simply eat healthy meals and exercise. One can make the essential lifestyle adjustments to a way of life by combining a good mindset with healthy habits.

To begin, one must understand their body’s needs and then create a goal for themselves. Rather than being difficult, one must gradually adjust one’s behaviours and attitudes to get one to move in the right way.

Change your perspective

If you want to lose weight for the long term, it’s not enough to consume healthy foods and exercise for a few weeks or months. These practices must be adopted as a way of life. Examining your eating habits and daily routine is the first step in changing your lifestyle.

After examining your personal weight-loss issues, devise a plan to progressively change the habits and attitudes that have hindered your previous efforts. Then, if you’re serious about reducing weight for good, go beyond simply recognising your obstacles and prepare for how you’ll overcome them.