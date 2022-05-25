Tulsi plants, often known as the Queen of Herbs, are a must-have in any Hindu household. Almost all Hindus revere tulsi plant and ensure that it does not perish. It is not regarded good for a tulsi or basil plant o die. However, many people have had their basil or tulsi plant repeatedly drying up. So, here are some tulsi plant mistakes to avoid and methods to keep it healthy and green for a long time.

5 ways to protect Tulsi Plants in summers:-

Long exposure of sunlight: The tulsi plant thrives in long days and hot temperatures. It can flourish in both subtropical and tropical regions due to its flexibility. During the day, the Tulsi plant requires at least six to eight hours of sunlight and a temperature. For better growth, choose a location that receives the most sunshine, but if it becomes too hot, take it inside to avoid the sun.

No specific soil requirements: This plant has no specific soil requirements; it may grow in any soil, with the exception of those that are excessively saline, alkaline, or waterlogged. Tulsi plants prefers sandy loam soil with plenty of organic matter, which is great. It thrives in tropical and subtropical environments. Longer days and higher temperatures are good growing conditions for the Tulsi plant.

Thorough Watering: Increase the number of times you water during the summer because if you don’t, Tulsi plant may droop and die eventually. If there is standing water, it will attract more insects. Avoid pouring hot water during summers, it will increase the temperature of the plant

Clipping of the leaves: little clipping of the leaves helps the plant survive the transition from outside to inside. Once a week, hoe the roots with a sharp knife to help the plant transmit nutrition from the roots to the upper section of the plant.

Temperature: Try placing plants under warm temperature but not under too hot temperature, it is important to take care about this as this may affect plants adversely. Sometimes Tulsi plants turn dry when keeping it under hot temperature. To decrease the temperature, you can move the plants inside.