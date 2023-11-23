Tulsi Kadha For Weight Loss: How This Desi Remedy Can Shed Kilos With a Sip? 5 Things to Know

Home

Weight loss: Tulsi is believed to have metabolism-boosting properties and having it in the form of Kadha can be beneficial in losing those extra kilos.

Winter brings it with a desire for a pleasant, warm drink to revitalise our bodies. That is why drinking chai and coffee is ingrained in our daily lives. But what if we told you that there is a drink out that can keep you warm as well as help you lose weight? Well! the tasty drink we are discussing is Tulsi Kadha.

Kadha is traditionally used as a home remedy for cold, coughs and seasonal flu. It’s made with a blend of herbs and spices that are boiled in water to extract their essence. It can also help in losing extra fat as well as help boost immunity. It is not a direct weight loss remedy, but it does offer several health benefits that may contribute to overall well-being and support weight management when combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here are five potential benefits of Tulsi Kadha:

Health Benefits of Tulsi Kadha

Metabolism Boost: Tulsi is believed to have metabolism-boosting properties. A faster metabolism may contribute to more efficient calorie burning, which is a factor in weight management.

Stress Reduction: Tulsi is considered an adaptogen, which means it may help the body adapt to stress. Stress management is crucial for weight loss, as chronic stress can contribute to weight management by reducing cravings and promoting stable energy levels.

Anti-inflammatory Properties: Chronic inflammation is associated with conditions that can hinder weight loss, such as insulin resistance. Tulsi has anti-inflammatory properties that may support overall health and potentially contribute to weight management.

Improving Digestive Health: The spices often included in Tulsi Kadha, such as ginger, cumin, and fennel, are known for their digestive benefits. A healthy digestive system can aid in nutrient absorption and support management.

How to Prepare Tulsi Kadha at Home

Ingredients

10-12 fresh Tulsi leaves

1 inch of ginger, grated

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of fennel seeds

1-2 black peppercorns

1-2 cinnamon sticks

4-5 cups of water

Instructions

Prepare the Herbs: Wash the Tulsi leaves thoroughly. Grate the ginger.

Boil the Water: In a pot, bring 4-5 cups of water to a boil.

Add Ingredients: Once the water is boiling, add the Tulsi leaves, grated ginger, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper corn, and cinnamon sticks.

Simmer: Reduce the heat to low and let the mixture simmer for about 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavours to infuse into the water.

Strain: After simmering, strain the liquid to remove the herbs and spices.

Serve: Pour the strained Tulsi Kadha into a cup and drink it warm. You can add a touch of honey or lemon for flavour if desired.

