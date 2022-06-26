Turmeric milk, also known as ‘Haldi ka Doodh,’ is one of the most effective remedies passed down to us from our ancestors. It’s also known as “Golden Milk” because of the color turmeric adds to milk when it’s mixed in. Turmeric milk is the best option for treating colds, coughs, flu, wounds, joint pain, and other ailments. Aside from that, it helps regulate blood sugar levels, earning it a spot on the diabetes food chart. It is also known to reverse the progression of heart disease by improving the function of the lining of one’s blood vessels. Let’s take a look at some of the other health benefits of turmeric milk and how turmeric and milk can help you live a healthier lifestyle.Also Read - 5 Foods to NOT Eat With Tea Ever - Chai Lovers, Beware!

5 Healthy Benefits of Turmeric Milk:

Cancer prevention and treatment: Turmeric is a spice that is high in anti-cancer properties; many studies suggest that using turmeric on a regular basis can help prevent cancer. Turmeric milk can help prevent the growth of cancer cells and tumours, as well as the spread of metastatic disease. Consuming turmeric can help patients undergoing chemotherapy reduce the negative effects of the treatment.

Beneficial in cold and cough: Because of its antiviral and antibacterial properties, turmeric milk is regarded as the best cold and cough remedy. It provides immediate relief from a sore throat, cough, and cold. In fact, if you start drinking turmeric milk every day, you can fight that nasty cold.

Pain relief is possible: Golden turmeric milk is the best remedy for aches and pains, particularly back pain. This can also help to strengthen the spine and joints.

Aids in weight loss: It turns out that the benefits of turmeric milk go beyond preventing cancer and other intestinal issues. It can also help you lose weight and prevent obesity. Excess weight can be frightening and painful for a person. Consuming turmeric milk on a regular basis is one of the ingredients that can help you lose weight.

Anti-Aging Benefits: The fact that turmeric contains anti-aging elements which promotes collagen production in your body. Turmeric milk is high in antioxidants, which prevent cell damage and significantly slow the ageing process. It also aids in prevention of deep wrinkles and fine lines on your skin.