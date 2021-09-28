Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke fame actor Roopal Tyagi’s incredible weight loss journey is impressive. The TV actor is currently getting praised for her weight loss and how fit she is now. Her one piece of advice for people who are trying to shed those kilos is, “Have patience and be regular.”Also Read - Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle D'Souza Opens up on Weight Loss Journey - What Worked And What Didn't

Roopal in an interview with Hindustan Times talked about her transformation. She has been busy shooting for her TV show but the actor did not miss her workout. She attributes her transformation to her newfound attitude, she said, "My purpose was fitness, being more active and agile. I lost 8 -9kilos in over a year and I feel I look younger. My hair and skin look better too. I changed my lifestyle which is why I got results. For me, the goal was not losing weight but about body positivity."

She revealed that she practiced yoga and meditation, “Before the pandemic, I felt I was not at my best, so I consciously made changes to my life, diet and workout. I practiced yoga and meditation. I even took a course Angamardana to understand yoga properly. I felt more energetic than before. In fact, I use to go to the gym for workout but didn’t feel this level of energy.”

Roopal has also done a course on meditation called inner engineering. She further said that she learned yoga from a trained professional which help her reach her goal. She told Hindustan Times, “Often, people watch Youtube videos and practice yoga. But I wanted training from a professional. There are so many little things about posture and your body that a well trained professional can help you with which often online videos don’t. I kept up my workout regime and it got me through the pandemic. I was blessed that I was at home with family and got to make the most of the last one year.”