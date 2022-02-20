Afsana Khan’s bridal lehenga pics: Singer and reality show contestant Afsana Khan joined the list of the celebrity brides who loved to ditch red at their wedding. The Titliaan singer got married to her longtime beau Saajz in a dual wedding ceremony on Saturday in Chandigarh, Punjab. for both the ceremonies, she dolled up in bright coloured lehengas but none of her look had anything in red except those dazzling choodas (traditional bangles meant to be worn by the Punjabi brides).Also Read - Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai Try Hard to Hide Their Chemistry at Afsana Khan's Wedding, #UmRash Fans Left Awestruck - See Pics And Videos

For her first bridal appearance, Afsana chose an ornate tangerine lehenga. She trusted the colour fully and didn't put any other contrast in her look. The outfit came with a long blouse and a matching lehenga that was heavily embroidered at the hem. The singer styled it with a double dupatta that had 'Saajz ki Sajni' written on the edge. Afsana teamed up the orange lehenga with a statement gold and Kundan jewellery that included a big round nose ring, and a giant maang tika that was inspired by the traditional maang-tika that Sikh brides used to wear ages back.

Check out Afsana Khan’s bridal pictures in the orange lehenga here:

For the big night, Afsana wore a coral pink coloured lehenga that came with a single dupatta and beautiful embroidery of pearl, thread, zardosi and gota-patti. Afsana styled her pink lehenga with a big statement neckpiece and big round maang-tika. She also wore a big round golden kalire to add more Punjabi culture to her look.

Check out Afsana Khan’s pictures in a pink bridal lehenga here:

Afsana looked all energetic and happy as a bride on her big day. She also performed to many popular numbers with Saajz and entertained the guests at her wedding. Both Afsana and Saajz couldn’t keep their hands off each other and got the best wishes and blessings of many celebs including Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Donal Bisht, Himanshi Khurana, Akshara Singh among others.

Your thoughts on Afsana Khan’s bridal looks?