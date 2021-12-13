The wedding celebrations in Bollywood and TV industry has begun in full swing. After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal intimate wedding, TV actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actor shared a slew of pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. The couple is going all out to make their wedding a memorable affair. The couple will tie the knot on December 14.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Silently Includes Sushant Singh Rajput in Her Engagement Celebration, Did You Notice?

For her mehendi, Ankita wore designer Siddhartha Bansal’s pink and white ensemble. Her lehenga featured handcrafted embellishments. Groom Vicky complemented Ankita by wearing a matching outfit by the same designer. Also Read - Inside Photos And Videos From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Disney-Like Engagement Ceremony

Check out the pictures: Also Read - Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start, Couple Dance is Not to be Missed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srishty Rode 🌼 (@srishtyrode24)



The Mehendi was followed by an engagement ceremony in the evening. A lot of pictures and videos are surfacing on the internet. For the engagement, the couple was twinning in black and silver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotch A Lokhande #TeamBride (@scotchi_badebhaiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Shah (@lokhandeankita_fan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Shah (@lokhandeankita_fan)



Ankita was recently seen in Zee5’s Pavitra Rishta 2, opposite Shaheer Sheikh.