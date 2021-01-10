Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Looks Lovely in a Purple Vintage Dress Worth Rs 1799 - Yay or Nay?

Actor Nikki Tamboli has emerged as one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The South Indian actor and model is absolutely stylish and totally fearless when it comes to making the rest of the contestants go speechless in the show. Nikki’s presence in the house is quite dominating and her style, quite easy. The actor often sticks to easy prints, floral dresses, sparkly gowns, and bandeau dresses for her appearance in the show. Also Read - Tara Sutaria Flaunts Rs 4.7 Lakh Bag, Looks Stylish in a Black Crop Top And Denims, See Her Classy Pics HERE

In one of the latest episodes, Nikki was seen wearing a lovely lavender dress that came with a beautiful floral design and a vintage ruffle styling. The dress did wonders on Nikki and the actor rocked every bit of that vintage outfit with elan. However, not many know that it’s quite an affordable dress. It may have looked like a super expensive outfit when Nikki wore it but the dress actually costs Rs 1799. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Carries Rs 87k Mini Bag, Looks Hot And Sizzling in Sexy Sleeveless Top And Denims, See PICS

The purple vintage dress is available for buying on the online clothing label Closet Hues. Named Toronto Vintage Dress on the portal, it’s priced at Rs 1799 excluding taxes. While Nikki kept her entire look simple and didn’t add any piece of accessory, you can wear the same with either a long chain or a sleek pearl neckpiece along with a subtle pair of earrings. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Looks Exquisite In A Red Sequinned Gown By Michael Cinco Worth Whopping 32 Lakh

Nikki has been slaying the fashion game inside Bigg Boss 14 house and creating a storm with her styling sense. Her style includes a mix of easy-breezy dresses for regular days and some risky gowns with thigh-high slits or plunging necklines during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

What do you think of Nikki’s stylish appearances in Bigg Boss 14?