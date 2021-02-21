Bigg Boss 14 is finally coming to an end. The grand finale of the controversial reality TV show has everyone hooked to the television screens. Fans are still wondering who will take the trophy home this year. After Aly Goni’s eviction, the top three finalists are Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, and Rahul Vaidya. For the grand finale, Rubina wore an ivory coloured embellished gown with dramatic sleeves. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Announces Audience Will Be Able to Audition For The Next Season

She looks gorgeous in that shimmery gown. The ivory colour gown features sequin detailing and ruffled sleeves. Hair neatly tied in a pony, Rubina kept her makeup subtle with a dewy base and pink lipstick. She accessorized her look with drop earrings and statement rings.

Rubina's fans across social media posted pictures of the actor appreciating her grand finale look. Check out her outfit here:

Rubina looks oh-so-stunning in her grand finale look. In fact, she has been one of the most stylish contestants of the BB14 house. TV actor Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the show. She is known not just for her headstrong personality but also for her fashionable looks. She always put her fashionable foot forward. Her outfits are often talked about, be it her fashionable gowns, or her traditional sarees. She paired her looks with chunky jewellery and a stunning hairdo.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote, “#RubinaDilaik wins #BiggBoss14 by defeating #RahulVaidya . Congratulations @RubiDilaik.”

She began her journey from being an outsider among contestants and had to earn to get confirmed so that she can stay inside the house. She performed the tasks well and even with her strategy won the ‘Ticket to Finale’. However, she could not be the first finalist as she was nominated for the entire season after she threw water on Rakhi Sawant. But, her fans and husband Abhinav had already declared her as the winner of the Bigg Boss 14.

What do you think of Rubina’s grand finale look? Yay or Nay?