Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim’s Luxe Apartment in Mumbai Has Namaz Room And Minimalistic Approach- WATCH

Mumbai: Love birds and Television's most adorable couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently gave a sneak peek of their newly renovated house in Mumbai. Their 'Aadha Adhura' tour vlog is winning hearts on the internet and we are loving every bit of their newly decorated humble abode. The renovation of their house has reached its last stage, and Dipika planned every little detail of the house.

In the vlog video, Shoaib and Dipika showcased their lavish abode. From their luxurious furniture to picking out classic designs, the newly styled abode is classy, luxurious, and has a minimalistic approach. Shoaib could not stop praising Dipika's interior decoration skills throughout their video. Here, let's take a tour of their Mumbai apartment.

Watch the Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim’s video here:

Living Room: The living room of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s house has all-white, golden furniture with wallpaper. The couple shared that due to the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, the decoration of the house could not be completed. The living room has a dedicated space for their awards, including Dipika’s Bigg Boss 12 trophy.

Dining area: The couple has a dining table with six-seater seats with a beautiful chandelier.

Namaz Room: The couple has made a room specifically for namaz. It has an Arabic feel, as the room is beaming with positivity and peace. They have a huge chandelier, holy books. The balconies have a swing and garden-like feel.

Bedroom: With wooden flooring and LED TV, the couple’s bedroom has a minimalistic approach.

The couple also shared that they plan to renovate their kitchen post-Ramadan.