Disha Parmar Looks Elegant in Rs 13k Green Kurta-Sharara Set in Adorable Pictures With Rahul Vaidya

Newly married couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya blessed our social media feed with adorable pictures of themselves. On Tuesday, Disha took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her day with hubby Rahul. Dressed in a jade green kurta and sharara set, Disha looks mesmerizing. Her outfit is from the shelves of Label Aishwaryrika. Disha's outfit comprises of short Kurti with elaborate chikankari detailing and beautiful mukaish work. She paired with a matching dupatta and flared sharara. Disha accessorised her look with diamond studs and gold bracelets.

She opted for straight hair with middle-parting, minimal makeup with nude lipstick and sindoor.

Check out pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)



Rahul Vaidya can be seen dressed in smart casuals. He opted for a pink T-shirt and blue jeans.

What’s the price of Disha’s outfit?

If you like Disha’s jade green kurta-sharara set and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The outfit is worth Rs 13,299.

Newlywed Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16.

In other news, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are coming back on your television screens as Ram and Priya of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. The show is slated to premiere on August 30.

What are your thoughts on Disha’s ethnic look? Do you like?