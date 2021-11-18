Shraddha Arya wedding lehenga: Television Actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16. The ceremony looked no less than a fairy tale. For her special day, the Kundali Bhagya actor looked absolutely stunning and her drop-dead gorgeous outfits are winning hearts all over the internet. The wedding was attended by several celebrities including Pooja Banerjee, Sara Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Amruta Khanvilkar, Abhishek Kapur, and Sanjay Gagnani among others.Also Read - Bollywood Wedding Bells: Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Ties Knot With Delhi-Based Naval Officer Rahul Sharma | Watch Video

Shraddha made a magnificent entrance in her heavy embellished red colour lehenga from Ejaaz Couture. She looked exquisite in her bridal dress and heavy traditional jewellery. Her monochromatic wedding dress was complimented by the elaborate zardosi design. She accessorised her look with a layered necklace embellished with pearls and polka patterns, a studded choker set, maang tikka, and a statement nath. Needless to say, the kaleeras in her hand and red and white chooda (traditional bangles meant for newly married women, especially in Punjabi families), made her look even more beautiful. What added charm to her look was her dewy look with peachy lips and a traditional bun in her hair. Also Read - Wedding Dresses 2021: Top Style Tips For Plus-Size Brides

The popular actor was beaming with happiness as she walked down the aisle with her close friends and sisters, who carried a flower canopy over her head (as per the tradition). A video from the wedding went viral on social media where close friends can be spotted teasing the couple. In the video, even Shraddha can be seen asking her dulha to lift her in his arms. “Rahul, aao mujhe uthao (Rahul, come and lift me up),” Shraddha says. The video is undoubtedly the cutest of all and will surely win your heart. Also Read - Shraddha Arya Turns Royal Bride in Deep Red-Gold Lehenga, See Wedding Photos And Videos of Husband Rahul Sharma Exchanging Garland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glam Wedding (@theglamweddingofficial)

Sharddha’s wedding shenanigans began on November 15 with the Mehendi ceremony, which she pulled off in a stunning purple and yellow lehenga. She wore a maang teeka, matching earrings, and a spectacular neckpiece. Her Haldi ceremony was held on the morning of November 16, and the actress looked phenomenal in a yellow gown with flower embellishments.

On the work front, Shraddha has become a household name as Preeta Arora with Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. She has also played lead roles in several other shows like Dream Girl, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki. Shraddha made her debut in Bollywood film Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd and also appeared in Shahid Kapoor starrer Paathshaala.