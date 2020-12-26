Actor Gauahar Khan had a fairytale wedding with Zaid Darbar on Friday and the couple hosted their wedding reception on the same day. For her Walima, the actor wore a sparkly and voluminous lehenga designed by leading couturier Manish Malhotra. Gauahar styled her golden and maroon look with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings by Malhotra. The actor further carried a long maroon velvet veil with her lehenga and added a sparkly headband to complete her look. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Can't Resist Dancing on Jhallah Wallah at Her Wedding Reception, Shows The Signature Moves - Watch Video

Now, while Gauahar looked all happy and radiant as the bride, a few fans seemed disappointed with her outfit. Several Instagram users commented on Gauahar's reception look and mentioned that it appeared 'too chunky' or 'too dominating'. Some fans also wrote how it didn't seem like the best of Gauahar's taste in fashion who has given us some really fashionable moments in the past right from her Bigg Boss journey to her appearances on red carpets, fashion shows, and music videos.

One user wrote, "pehli bar Dulhe ki outfit jada achi lag rhi hai dulhan ki outfit se😂😂😛 (the groom's outfit is looking better than the bride's), while another user wrote, "Both her outfits, nikah one and this one aren't looking that good.. Something is off, with both the looks" (sic). Read the comments here:

For her Nikaah ceremony, Gauahar chose to wear a sparkly silver-golden traditional gharara by Pakistani designer Saira Shakira. The actor styled her outfit with a lot of emerald-kundan jewellery and applied berry colour on her lips. Zaid matched the outfit of his bride in a white sherwani that was made from the same fabric as that of Gauahar’s dupatta.

What do you think of Gauahar’s lehenga here?