Gauahar Khan in Rs 14K Sky Blue Chanderi Suit is Spreading Ramadan Vibes

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan is here to make you are a tad bit wholesome with her latest pictures. Gauahar decided to shun the weekday blues in her sky blue chanderi kurta set from the clothing label Misri by Meghna Nayyar. She looks like a ray of hope amidst the gloomy times. Also Read - Another 'Oxygen Man'! Nagpur Man Spends Rs 85 Lakh to Provide Oxygen to Covid Hospitals, Calls it Zakat

Gauahar is unmissable in an English blue chanderi kurta set. The kurta featured Gota and Button detail on teamed up printed floral dupatta with gota work across the scalloped border and small butis all over. She rounded off her look with a pair of handcrafted Punjabi juttis from the label Natty Feet by Manik Pandhi. She decided to keep her makeup simple and subtle. She went for coral lipshade, pink cheeks, mascara-rimmed eyelashes, eyebrows on fleek. She tied her hair neatly in a braid and accessorised her look with earrings, a neckpiece and rings. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosle to Get Married Today in Jalandhar: Bride Shares Gorgeous Pics From Mehendi

Gauahar captioned the post, “#ramadan2021 💛 what’s ur fave shade of blue ???? I love this sky blue , but my fave is royal blue …..”(sic) Also Read - ‘Sharam Karo Yar’: Angry Gauahar Khan Bashes Troll Who Asked to Say RIP to Hina Khan's Father- Watch Video

Check out Gauahar Khan’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

What’s the price of Gauahar’s Chanderi Kurta Set?

The stunning English Blue Scallop Story Set is from the clothing label Misri by Meghna Nayyar. It is worth Rs 13,999 and is available on Misri’s website for buying.

Gauahar’s ethnic look is perfect for a traditional gathering. The perfect spring-summer look will definitely make heads turn in your direction.

What are your thoughts on Gauahar’s look? Yay or Nay?