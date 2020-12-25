Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar said ‘qubool hai’ to each other in a traditional Nikaah ceremony on Friday. The couple got married in the presence of their immediate family members and close friends. After meeting the paps as Mr and Mrs, Gauahar and Zaid took to social media to share the stunning pictures from their wedding. Gauahar even wrote about the details of her wedding outfit that was a gorgeous traditional gharara by one of the biggest Pakistani fashion labels called Laam. The bridal gharara was designed by Pakistani designer Saira Shakira who has curated outfits for some of the most famous names from the Pakistani film industry. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Wedding First Pictures Out: Couple Shines in Gold And Silver Outfits

Gauahar wore a silver and gold gharara that came with a knee-length kurta and a matching pair of gharara. The bride teamed it up with a heavily embroidered white dupatta that had gota all over. The actor styled her bridal outfit with a lot of kundan and emerald jewellery. She wore two statement neckpieces, a pair of gorgeous earrings, a statement maangtika, and a paasa. The actor further carried dark berry lips and went subtle on the rest of the makeup. She appeared absolutely traditional and totally magical. Also Read - Bride-to-be Gauahar Khan Opts For Approx. Rs 42k Outfit For Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Radiant in The Beautiful Outfit

The photos and videos from Gauahar and Zaid’s wedding ceremony are all over social media. The couple received all the congratulatory messages and best wishes for the new life. Their pre-wedding functions also remained quite starry with Zaid’s father, musician Ismail Darbar crooning to Lutt Gaye at the Sangeet ceremony, and Zaid, too, breaking into an impromptu performance for his lovely wife.

Your thoughts on Gauahar’s bridal outfit?