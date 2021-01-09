Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were clicked outside a popular hotel in Mumbai on Friday night. The newlyweds were dressed in their best as they walked down the stairs after attending a wedding in the family. For the same, while Zaid was dressed in a copper sherwani, Gauahar wore a half-and-half saree that came with a yellow pallu and black skirt. The actor styled her saree with a red blouse and a lot of golden jewellery. She tied her hair in a middle-parted bun and carried the entire look with a lot of grace. However, the overall look didn’t come together for many fans who were left disappointed with Gauahar’s choice of the saree. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Wears Her Sister's Suit to Celebrate 10 Days of Wedding, Poses With Zaid Darbar - See Viral Pics

Many social media users thought that the actor wasn’t wearing a ‘trendy’ saree or something that suits her age and taste. Gauahar looked extremely radiant in that saree as she walked hand-in-hand with Zaid and posed for the paparazzi. A few who were upset with her fashion pick took to Instagram and commented, “Gauhar has dressed up too badly ..Saree not at all good.” (sic). Another user wrote, “Saree kitni old fashion hai” (sic). Check out the post here: Also Read - Gauahar Khan Shares Beautifully Captured Nikah Ceremony With Zaid Darbar, Video Will Give You Goosebumps

Earlier, when Gauahar got dressed for her wedding reception in a maroon velvet Manish Malhotra lehenga, many criticised her for her choice. The actor looked all regal in the voluminous lehenga that had a lot of golden embellishment. It also came with a huge veil and she styled it with a matching headband. Many fans felt that there was something ‘off’ about her reception look and it didn’t match her taste. Gauahar is known for her impeccable fashion sense that she has shown time and again with her appearance in Bigg Boss, in various music videos and during regular outings.

What do you think of Gauahar’s latest saree look?