Actor Hina Khan shared some more pictures from her Maldivian vacay. The actor took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a set of new pictures from the stunning beach in the Maldives where she's holidaying with her family including beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Wearing an easy-breezy white maxi dress above denim shorts and a crop top, Hina looked absolutely pretty and comfortable. The actor twirled amid the white sand, the sprawling sky, and the sparkling waters in the new photos. She styled her maxi dress with a big jute hat and her favourite pair of shades. The actor simply wrote, "Girls just wanna have sun 🌞" in the caption of her post. Look at this:

On Thursday morning, Hina impressed her fans by sharing a photo of herself wearing a red bikini. The actor posted a pretty picture of herself flaunting her toned physique in a red bikini. She posted alongside the infinity pool with the gorgeous Maldivian sea in the background and a clear-sunny sky above.

Hina and her family are having the best of time in the Maldives where they landed last week. The actor has been on a photo-sharing spree ever since she reached there. Hina has been rocking some really chic beach style by wearing everything from a kaftan to a bikini with all elan. What do you think of Hina’s style?