Hina Khan in Rs 7K Embroidered Traditional Suit is Here To Satiate The Fashion Hungry Eyes| See Pics

Hina Khan and her love for ethnic ensembles are well known. In case you have been keeping up with the actor of late, you would notice the bevy of statement-making looks she pulled off for her recent photoshoots. Elegant, graceful, and classy are just some of the words that describe Hina and fashion choices. The TV actor always manages to make a long-lasting impact with her outfits. Recently, the actor posted a slew of pictures on her social media wearing a gorgeous jet-black lawn suit from Pakistani fashion designer Maryam Hussain's Festive Luxury Lawn 2021 collection.

Hina looks ravishing in her latest photoshoot. She looked regal in that traditional ensemble. The stunning ethnic outfit featured resham and marrori embroideries with sequin detailing. The front side of the kurta had an intricate front border patti, with pink and silver patchwork motifs. She teamed her kurta with black cotton pants, chiffon dupatta which featured hand appliquéd satin inlays.

Check out Hina Khan's pictures here:

She looked ethereal in these pictures. Hina completed her look with a low bun, she accessorised her look with gold earrings, a statement neckpiece, and a statement ring.

For the glam, Hina opted for nude lipstick which matched her eyebrow shade. She opted for a dewy base and added highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, and eyebrows on fleek.

What’s the price of Hina’s outfit?

Hina’s embroidered suit is credited to Pakistani fashion designer Maryam Hussain. Hina’s traditional suit is worth $97 USD which is approximately ₹7, 108.

Hina Khan’s new video titled Patthar Wargi released on Eid.