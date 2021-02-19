Hina Khan, in Rs 96,800 Lehenga, Looks Magically Real And That Shade of Purple is oh-so-stunning!

Actor Hina Khan stunned in a purple lehenga on Thursday as she twirled in a gorgeous look. The actor, who’s considered one of the most loved faces of the TV industry, posted a few pictures of herself posing in that gorgeous lehenga that was designed by Prathyusha Garimella. The lehenga that Hina wore for her latest photoshoot costs around Rs 1 lakh. Also Read - Mira Kapoor, in Rs 35000 Chiffon Saree, Gives us Sunny Summer Vibes - See Pics

As Hina rocked that beautiful shade of purple in her Instagram pictures on Friday evening, she also made many fans learn the art of styling traditional dresses. For her own style, she picked up a pearl choker with a matching kundan maang–tika and a bangle in one hand. Hina, who never shies away from experimenting with her looks, took the whole traditional approach a notch up this time. She styled her hair middle-parted and touseled, and carried the dupatta on one shoulder and let it flow like a wave from there.

Hina's purple lehenga is available for buying on the designer's official website. While the actor teamed her lehenga with a blouse that came with 3/4th sleeves, on the website, it's available with a sleeveless blouse. The embellished purple lehenga is priced at Rs 96,800 and looks absolutely magical.

Purple is anyway a colour of mystique, magic, and art – when Hina wears this shade of the colour, she definitely symbolises all of this and more. What do you think of her look here?