Hina Khan Looks Like A Tropical Queen in Rs 57K Asymmetric Crop Top And Skirt

Actor Hina Khan is experiencing a severe holiday hangover as she misses her romantic getaway in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She has been treating her Instagram followers with series of pictures, videos from her recent vacay. Earlier on Saturday, Hina shared a series of gorgeous pictures wearing a yellow and green-coloured crop top and matching skirt from a London-based label Paper.

Hina captioned her post, "She was made of sunlight ☀️" (sic). Hina looks like a ray of sunshine in these stunning pictures. The crop top featured asymmetrical crop top exudes femininity. It also featured a multi-way tie and sleeve on one side. The flirty midi skirt with a nipped-in waist and dramatic tiered frills added the perfect twist.

Check out Hina Khan’s pictures here:

Hina accessorised her look with a yellow hat, a pair of chic sunglasses and a statement gold neckpiece. For the glam, Hina kept her makeup dewy with nude lip shade. She completed the look with a red comfy slipper.

What’s the price of Hina’s Co-ord set?

Hina’s outfit is perfect for a beach vacation. If you loved Hina’s outfit and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The outfit is from a London-based brand Paper. The crop is worth £275.00 which is approximately 27, 475 and the frill skirt retails at £295.00 (Rs 29,474). The set is worth Rs 56,949.

Hina has been constantly sharing a sneak peek from her vacation on Instagram. She also shared a video of herself as she takes a dive into the ocean. She was enjoying the beauty of the ocean. She wrote, “I was exhausted but trust me it’s worth it..Dear Ocean, you are truly Amazing..Sometimes we find our true direction in the waves.. Set yourself free..”

Watch the video here:

Hina was last seen as one of the Toofani seniors on Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.