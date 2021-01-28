Actor Hina Khan is turning up the heat in her latest photoshoot. Hina looks ultra-glamorous in a black metallic pantsuit and she is giving us major fashion goals. Her outfit is all about power dressing, confidence, and empowerment. She left the internet mesmerised with her latest post. Also Read - After Vikas Gupta Accused Arshi Khan of Blackmailing, She Puts Out SHOCKING Clarification

Hina looks ravishing in black shimmery trousers, a bralette, and a black blazer which she wore as a cape. She completed her look with black heels. She captioned her post, "2021's Power Pack beginning.."

Check out her post:

In a different post, Hina treated her fans with a close-up look which gives a better understanding of her hair and makeup. For the glam, Hina opted for dewy makeup, pink lipstick and eyeshadow, and eyebrows on fleek. A swept-back hairstyle added the oomph factor the look. She captioned her post, "All you women out thr, Keep the power of your spirits alive.. and ride the waves of your instincts.. that's what I do .. and I want all of you to become your version of a Powerful Woman .."

In the third set of pictures, Hina can be seen flaunting her statement triangular earrings. She wrote, "The title of the award has the three key ingredients for success…Time …Power ..Woman ..So all it takes .. is Right Time …A Powerful Decision… And an instinctive woman .."

You can also take reference from Hina’s look and give power dressing a try. Power dressing has evolved over the years and it is not about shoulder-pads and pinstripes, it is much more than that.

Way to go, Hina! What do you think of Hina’s black metallic pantsuit?