Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla have emerged as one of the most favorite television couples in the industry. After tying the knot in the year 2018, the couple decided to participate in Bigg Boss to give a much-required push to their marriage. RubiNav, as they are lovingly called by their fans, live in Rustomjee Elanza building at Malad West in Mumbai. The couple’s abode is filled with love and the warmth of companionship. A lot of plants and colours surround the living area while subtle aesthetics take over the entire house in its subtle fashion. Here’s a sneak-peek into Rubina and Abhinav’s comfort place. Also Read - Inside Mukesh Ambani's House Antilia - 27-Storey Building With 3 Helipads, 6 Floors of Car Parking, And More

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s House Also Read - Inside Suresh Raina’s Rs 18 Crore Mansion in Ghaziabad- Surrounded by Lush Greenery And Beautiful Balcony

As soon as Rubina Dilaik reached home after winning the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, she shared a glimpse of her living room on Instagram which was decorated with balloons and flowers, while the balcony was decorated with golden lights and scented candles. She was seen posing with her mother in front of a board that read ”Welcome back Boss Lady”. Also Read - Inside Sidharth Shukla’s Lavish Home in Mumbai - Stunning Balcony, Room For Trophies And More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The actor of Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki earlier shared many IGTV videos of working out in her living room during the lockdown that gave out a glimpse of their home. In the videos, one couold see the walls of the living room painted all white and the statement sofa in the bright green colour with wooden boxes around it.

The theme of Abhinav and Rubina’s living room is green that looks immensely satisfying and peaceful. Both the actors are avid travellers and love to spend their time amid hills and forests. And their house reflects the same essence of their personality in its decor. In fact, Abhinav calls himself ‘the jungle man’ and the colour green also symbolises mother nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

And if you have followed Bigg Boss 14, you would know how Rubina likes her time in the kitchen. At her home, the actor has kept the kitchen area setting in black. The actor ended up putting out many pictures and videos from her kitchen during the lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The most delicate and beautiful part of her house though is that lovely dream catcher that hangs in her bedroom. The walls of her bedroom are of white colour with white cupboards around the corner. The curtains are of the beige color that adds more volume to the serenity and subtlety in her hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

RubiNav have got a gardened balcony that has been organised by the actor herself. It’s actually the highlight of their home and is all covered with plants and flowers – wrapped up with golden lights. Watch the video below to learn some tips and tricks from Rubina:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

How did you like this quick tour of Rubina and Abhinav’s home? Come back for more such content.

— Written by Aditi Adhikari