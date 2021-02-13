Inside Sidharth Shukla’s Lavish Home in Mumbai - Stunning Balcony, Room For Trophies And More

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive fan following on social media after his big win in the reality TV show. Fans are curious to know about his personal as well as professional life. Did you know, Sidharth holds a degree in Interior designing and he made sure to put the degree to good use by making his own house modern, chic and lavish. The actor’s house is in the hues of orange, cream, ivory and shades of blue. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu Extends Her Support To 'Strong Girl' Rubina Dilaik | See IG Post

News Insight shared a few pictures of his swanky house in Mumbai and we are in awe! If you scroll through Sidharth's Instagram handle, you will get a sneak peek of larger than life house with soothing interiors.

Living room: It gives us a royal feel as the room has a mix of golden, brown, and white. For this room, he has opted to go for the minimal route.

Bedroom: It seems Sidharth believes in minimalism, his bedroom is in the shades of white and beige. Sheer curtains, white linen looks classy.

Bedroom no 2: The second bedroom has a white and beige colour with two lamps on the bedside.

Drawing room: This stunning room has a perfect combination of cream and dark brown. The designer couch and vase are the perfect addition to the room. Sheer curtains to balance the sunlight.

Open kitchen with living area: The colour combination used here is great, Sidharth utilized the space smartly which makes space looks even bigger.

Bedroom no 3: The third bedroom is in the shade of white and we can’t stop taking notes.

TV room: The L Shaped sofas are much in vogue, you can binge-watch Netflix while sipping your favourite cuppa. This couch can accommodate many people.

Sidharth’s love for colour beige, golden and white can be seen in these pictures.

What do you think of Sidharth stunning bachelor pad?

(Note: Pictures are taken from a video of News Insight’s Youtube Channel)