Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Dilip Joshi portrays the role of a Gujarati businessman Jethalal, who resides in Gokuldham society with his friendly neighbours. Dilip aka Jethalal is one of the most loved characters on the show and over the years, he has garnered a huge fan following, thanks to his epic comic timing and acting chops. If you have been following the show lately, you sure know that Jethalal has quite a vibrant and colourful house but Dilip's real house exudes simplicity.

If you take a glimpse of his house in Mumbai, you will know that Dilip loves all things simple and beautiful. You can easily spot a Ganesha idol and a lot of indoor plants that radiate peace and tranquility in his house. The abode also has shades of black and white and his walls are of creamy white colour, with black marble slabs, minimalistic décor, and soothing colours all over. He also has a study with lots of books and wooden panels and an off-white cushiony chair.

Check out Dilip Joshi's house pics here:

Actor Dilip Joshi has been in the industry for many years now, he has done numerous roles in TV and Bollywood. TMKOC is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, thanks to its flawless actors and script. The show has completed 13 years of going on air, and it continues to entertain a vast audience. The show is a family comedy-drama that revolves around the life of the members of the Gokuldhaam Society. The main character of the show is Jethalal, an electronics businessman who often gets into trouble for known or unknown reasons.

As per India Today’s report, Dilip Joshi was offered the role of Jethalal’s father in the show- the character Champak Lal Gada. But he had refused the role as he felt that he will not be able to do justice to the role of an elderly man. He was offered the role of Jethalal later by the makers.